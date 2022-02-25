New Maruti Suzuki WagonR Launched At INR 5.39 Lakh

New Maruti Suzuki WagonR launched in India at INR 5.39 lakh onwards, ex-showroom. The new WagonR is widely available in LXi, VXi, and ZXi trims, while Maruti also offers a tour version, along with a subscription module for the hatchback.

All prices ex-showroom

The New WagonR comes with a ‘Sporty Floating Roof’ design with new alloy wheels. The dual-tone exterior design option will be available in the Z+ variant in two new colour combinations of Gallant Red with Black roof and Magma Grey with Black roof.

The interiors come with a beige and dark grey melange finish. Other comfort and convenience features include a 7.0-inch SMartplay infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, supported by cloud-based services.

Safety features in the new WagonR include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, Hill Hold Assist (with the AGS variants), a high-speed alert system, and rear parking sensors. Apart from the Hill Hold function, the other safety features come standard on the new Wagon R.

Coming to the engine, the new Maruti Suzuki WagonR’s 1.0-litre engine makes 66 bhp and 89 Nm of torque, while the CNG version makes 56 bhp and 82 Nm of torque. The bigger 1.2-litre unit makes 89 bhp and 113 Nm of torque with petrol power. Both variants of the WagonR come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, while an optional AMT is available.

SPeaking about the launch, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki WagonR’s continued success in the market is a testament to its undisputed reign as one of the most iconic Indian hatchbacks. Since its launch in 1999, WagonR has constantly evolved and risen to the pulse of the changing customer preferences with class-leading features, design and performance. Delighted to share that WagonR has the highest repeat purchase percentage in the Maruti Suzuki portfolio.”

He added, “Over 1 in 4 WagonR customers replace it with a new WagonR. Over the years, Wagon R has become the choice of over 2.7 million families. The New WagonR is geared up to take that legacy forward with its robust and energetic performance, dual-tone exterior, enhanced interiors, 12+ safety features, convenient features and higher fuel efficiency. We are confident that the New WagonR will exceed consumer expectations and continue to be the preferred choice of many more Indian families.”