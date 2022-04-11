Maruti Suzuki Open Bookings For XL6

Nexa today opened bookings for its premium MPV, the new XL6. The new Maruti Suzuki XL6 will feature the same engine and tech options as the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, for which bookings commenced last week. The new XL6 can be booked for INR 11,000 at any Nexa outlet, or online.

Announcing the bookings, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The XL6 is a unique proposition that perfectly marries a strong SUV-like design

and the convenience of a spacious 6-seater MPV. The All-New XL6 embodies Nexa’s vision of being an aspirational lifestyle brand and creating an indulgent driving experience.”

He added, “It appeals to the discerning Nexa buyer who is looking for a perfect mix of style, comfort, performance and sophistication. We have seen demand grow for premium MPVs over the past couple of years. We are confident that the All-New XL6 with its bold styling, host of new and advanced technologies along with enhanced safety will deliver an indulgent and stylish experience for our Nexa customers.”

CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “At Nexa, we always bring out products that match and complement customers’ demands. Driving forth the NEXA signature “Crafted Futurism” Design philosophy of NEXpression, NEXtech and NEXperience, the All-New XL6 will strike a perfect balance, which shall appeal to the modern car buyer.”

He added, “The All-New XL6 is a testament to our commitment to bringing the newest technologies to our customers and providing them with an extraordinary experience.”