New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launched In India For INR 8.35 Lakh

New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched in India at INR 8.35 lakh onwards. The new Ertiga launch marks the tenth anniversary of the MPV in India, which has become one of the best-selling models for the carmaker, and the largest-selling MPV brand in India.

The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets subtle design updates such as a new front grille and updated alloy wheels, while overall, it remains identical to the outgoing model. The new Ertiga comes in five trims levels, and also as part of the update and the move towards cleaner emissions, the new Ertiga comes in CNG versions as well.

All prices are ex-showroom

Maruti Suzuki is offering two new colour schemes — Splendid Silver and Dignity Brown while being offered in a total of six colour options.

In terms of power, the new Ertiga gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine capable of 102 bhp and 136 Nm of torque, while being paired to a 6-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters. Maruti Suzuki claims a mileage of 20.5 km/l with the petrol version, while the CNG returns 26.11 km/kg. The CNG version puts out 87 bhp of power and 121.5 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only.

Speaking of features, the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets a one-touch recline and slide mechanism for the second-row seats, 50:50 split third-row seats with seatback recline, air-cooled can holders, front

row armrest with utility box, bottle holders, smartphone storage, power socket in each row, and a roof-mounted AC.

Electronic aids include cruise control, driver side auto-window up with anti-pinch, auto headlamps with follow me home functionality, retractable key-operated ORVMs, and CNG specific speedometer in S-CNG variants.

Entertainment duties are taken care of by a 7.0-inch infotainment system with connected car tech. In total, the new telematics system offers over 40 features for vehicle safety & security, trips & driving behaviour, status alerts and remote operations.

Select vehicle operations can also be accessed via a compatible smartwatch, such as accessing and operating AC functions, door locks, headlamps, hazard lights, and alarms to name a few. The new Ertiga also gets Amazon Alexa connectivity.

On the safety front, the newly-launched Ertiga gets 4 airbags, ESP with Hill hold assist, ABS with EBD and brake assist, rear parking sensors, second-row ISOFIX child seat anchorages, speed alert system, and driver and co-driver seat belt reminder amongst others.