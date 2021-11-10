Maruti Suzuki’s most fuel-efficient car, the new Celerio, launched in India

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio launched in India for ₹4.99 lakh onwards. Maruti claims that the new Celerio is the most fuel-efficient car in India, and the hatchback is available in seven variants with a standard petrol engine.

By:Updated: Nov 10, 2021 1:33 PM
new maruti suzuki celerio launched

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio launched in India for ₹4.99 lakh onwards. The carmaker claims that the new Celerio is India’s most fuel-efficient car, with a mileage figure of 26.6km/l. The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available in seven variants with a standard petrol engine and a choice of two gearbox options. Bookings for the new Celerio commenced earlier this month for ₹11,000, both online and physically.

The new Celerio is available in six colours, Silky Silver, Glistering Grey, Arctic White, Fire Red, Speedy Blue, and Caffeine Brown.

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio variants and pricing

Celerio LXi MT – ₹4.99 lakh
Celerio VXi MT – ₹5.63 lakh
Celerio VXI AMT – ₹6.13 lakh
Celerio ZXi MT – ₹5.94 lakh
Celerio ZXi AMT – ₹6.44 lakh
Celerio ZXi+ MT – ₹6.44 lakh
Celerio ZXi+ AMT – ₹6.94 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom.

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio design

The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio has undergone a major design update. The car has shed its conservative design and Maruti Suzuki has opted for a more modern approach. Having been built ground up, the new Celerio is more curvaceous, based on the carmaker’s Heartect platform. The Celerio gets a new grille design with chrome inserts and gets a 3D organic sculpted design. The Celerio gets halogen headlamps with the turn indicators integrated into them, along with new alloy wheels. The overall design looks much sportier compared to the previous-gen model.

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio specifications

The new Celerio launched by Maruti Suzuki gets the next-gen K10C petrol engine, which will eventually power other models in Maruti’s lineup. In the Celerio, the 1.0-litre petrol engine produces 66 bhp and 89 Nm of torque, with the help of a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The engine also features a start-stop technology, to help save fuel.

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio features

Speaking of features, the new Celerio gets halogen headlights, 15-inch alloy wheels, black fog lamp housing and black accents on the ORVM. Inside, the Celerio gets Maruti’s SmartPlay Studio infotainment system with a 7-inch system with smartphone connectivity (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), steering mounted controls, a semi-digital instrument cluster, power windows, start-stop button, and more. Also, the Celerio gets a boot space of 313-litres.

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio Safety

In terms of safety, the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, seatbelt reminder, speed alert, reverse sensors and camera, seat belts with pre-tensioners, and also hill hold assist, a first in the segment. The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio competes in an intense segment that features the Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago, Maruti Suzuki’s Wagon R, and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

