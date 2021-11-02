Bookings open for India’s most fuel-efficient car, the New Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki has started accepting bookings for the new Celerio. The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio gets a Dual VVT Engine with Idle Start-Stop, new styling, and added safety features.

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio bookings are now open, according to an official release by the carmaker. The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio claims to be the most fuel-efficient car in India, while it gets a new Dual VVT engine, added safety features, and a host of new segment-first convenience features. The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio can be booked for ₹11,000 online, or at a dealership.

Speaking of the design, the new Celerio gets a 3D organic sculpted design with a new front fascia that sports a new grille with chrome accents. The overall design looks modern, as the Celerio has shed its conservative design.

Speaking about the announcement, Shashank Srivastava, the Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Since its launch, Celerio took the market by storm with its unique style and the revolutionary Auto Gear Shift (AGS) Technology, that helped democratize the two-pedal technology in the country. Brand Celerio has since then stood for new age technology, modern design and practicality. Today’s urban, progressive and aspirational customers, look for lively, active, and vivid products to match their persona.”

“The All-New Celerio with a new petrol engine, vibrant and stylish design, and with a host of segment-first features is an all-rounder. We are confident that the All-New Celerio will once again energize the compact segment.”

CV Raman, the Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Powered by Next-Gen K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT Engine with first in segment Idle Start-Stop Technology, the All-New Celerio will be the most fuel-efficient petrol car in India.”

