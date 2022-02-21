New Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Top 5 Tech Features

The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno launch is around the corner and the carmaker claims that the new vehicle is loaded with tech. Here are the top 5 tech features of the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been in the spotlight after the carmaker released multiple teaser images highlighting various features of the hatchback. The new Baleno is more tech-loaded compared to any of its predecessors, and Maruti is not thinking twice to highlight them.

Scheduled to launch on the 23rd of Feb, the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets cosmetic updates as well, such as restyled bumpers and the front fascia itself. The new Baleno will get a standard 1.2-litre petrol engine capable of 88 bhp and 113 Nm of torque while utilising a 6-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Also, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Baleno will be broadly available in four variants — Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. Apart from the base Sigma variant, the other three trims will be available with a choice of either a manual or an AMT gearbox. Also, Maruti Suzuki has upped the safety with the new Baleno, thus increasing the gross weight of the vehicle to 1,410 kg.

Since we have the basic specifications out of the way, let’s take a look at the top 5 tech features the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets.

HUD

Yes, the new Baleno gets a Head-Up Display. The unit displays gear position, engine rpm, speed, and time. The HUD generally makes a car safer to drive as the driver does not have to take his or her eyes away from the road to read these details. The HUD unit is available with the top-spec Alpha variants of the Baleno, while Maruti Suzuki could make it an optional extra with the other trims.

Alexa Connect

Although Maruti offers connected car tech, it now also gets Alexa Connect which allows for voice commands via paired Alexa devices. What is interesting is that the new Baleno is not the first mass-market vehicle to offer this since the new Honda City gets Alexa support as well, but the Baleno will be first in its class to offer this feature. Again, this feature is with the top-spec trim of the Baleno.

Surround-View

Surround-view is an interesting feature to have because it adds as a safety blanket. With the help of cameras, occupants get to see a complete 360-degree view of the car’s surroundings, making it easier to get out of tight spots, or park. This again is a feature reserved for the Alpha trim of the Baleno.

Suzuki Connect

With the help of the Suzuki Connect, one can keep track of the car’s health, keep track of the fuel level, odo metre reading, lock unlock the car, as well as support remote functions using a smartwatch.

Cruise Control

Cruise control is another notable feature of the new Baleno. Along with cruise control, the Baleno also gets ESP with hill hold, six airbags, ABS and EBD, Brake Assist, reverse parking sensors, and more, making the new Baleno the safest of all its iterations.