New Maruti Suzuki Baleno launched in India for INR 6.35 lakh onwards, ex-showroom. The new Baleno gets four variants, a standard petrol engine, two gearbox choices, better safety, and more tech compared to any of its predecessors.

After numerous teaser images and leaked details, Maruti Suzuki launches the new Baleno in India, starting at INR 6.35 lakh, ex-showroom. The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno is on sale in four trims — Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha.

Variant MT AMT Sigma ₹6,35,000 — NA — Delta ₹7,19,000 ₹7,69,000 Zeta ₹8,09,000 ₹8,59,000 Alpha ₹8,99,000 ₹9,49,000 Subscription ₹ 13,999/month All prices are ex-showroom

The new Baleno is the most tech-loaded iteration compared to its predecessors and comes loaded with a host of connectivity and convenience features, such as a Head-Up Display, 360-degree view, Alexa support, and more.

In terms of design, the new Maruti Baleno gets subtle, yet noticeable changes in the design, such as revamped headlights and tail lamps, tweaked bumpers, and new alloy wheels, giving the premium hatchback a much-needed styling update. However, most of the changes are in the interiors in terms of equipment and electronics.

Length 3990 mm Width 1745 mm Height 1500 mm Wheelbase 2520 mm Boot Space 318-litres Gross Weight 1410 kg Seating Capacity 5 Fuel Tank 37-litres New Maruti Suzuki Baleno Dimensions

The top-spec variant of the Baleno – Alpha – gets LED projector headlights, cruise control, auto-dimming mirrors, push-start button, automatic climate control, 9.0-inch infotainment system with connected car features and smartphone connectivity with the ability to GET OTA updates, and more.

In terms of connectivity features, the new Baleno gets notifications for calls, breakdowns, theft, and valet alert. Maruti also notifies for driving behaviour, allows you to share trip history, and the vehicle’s location. Users can remotely monitor the car’s battery health, turn off headlamps, lock/unlock the vehicles, and control the hazard lights.

Maruti Suzuki has upped the safety as well, as the top-spec variant gets driver and passenger airbags, along with side and curtain airbags, ESP, ABS with EBD, reverse sensors with camera, Brake Assist, hill hold function, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Coming to the engine, the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine capable of 88 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. The engine comes paired to a standard 5-speed manual and an optional AMT that replaces the CVT unit from the previous-gen vehicle. Maruti Suzuki claims a mileage of 22.3 km/l with the manual, while with the AMT, the carmaker claims 22.9 km/l.

The new Baleno comes in six colour options — Nexa Blue, Splendid Silver, Opulent Red, Grandeur Grey, Luxe Beige, Pearl Arctic White.