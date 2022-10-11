New mandatory standards for EV batteries: How it will change the face of EVs in India?

By: Vikas Aggarwal – MD, Ipower Batteries

Indian EV industry faces yet another challenge due to a spate of fire accidents with several EV OEMs recently. This motivated the Government of India to take measurable actions to control such incidents from occurring in the future. The Road Transport Ministry has laid down mandatory standards which need to be adhered to by EV industry players in the country and are to now come into effect from 1st December 2022.

These standards came into being after recommendations were made by the committee which was set up to address the cases of EV vehicles catching fire in various instances. The mandatory standardisation covers battery components and testing of the components like cells and modules that go into a battery pack of an EV. The Government based on the recommendations of the committee has decided to make amendments to AIS-156.

The proposed changes will see new compliance measures being implemented and additional safety measures with regards to Battery cells, BMS (Battery Management System), design of battery pack, on-board charger, and thermal propagation due to internal cells short circuit leading to fires.

Vikas Aggarwal – MD, Ipower Batteries

These amendments were much needed as the current stage of EV in India is still nascent and calls for the continuous evolution of the mechanisms in operations. The customer needs to be assured of safety and high-quality product offering. The safety measures need to account for EV operations when subjected to various conditions be they natural or otherwise like liquid ingress, charging of batteries, voltage malfunctioning, thermal runaway etc all of which play a crucial role in how the EV ecosystem will pan out in the country.

In India, EV is a different story altogether, where on one hand, the demand for EV is continuously growing as an alternative to vehicles that run on fossil fuel while on the other hand, the country’s topography and other conditions are a constant challenge for the industry which propels the industry players to continuously work around their challenges and innovate the best possible mode of operations that are well suited to our conditions.

Also Read: Ola to launch new affordable e-scooter, Move OS 3.0 on October 22

These recent changes should also put the onus on the industry players to become more aware and proactive about their contribution towards the industry. To begin with an essential R&D by each player, about their product offerings should be encouraged which will ensure greater accountability and knowledge on the player’s part about their offering when approaching the market.

Making their vendor and consumer aware of the technicalities and operations of the product should also be a part of their agenda. Lab and field trials must be conducted by each before the new batteries can be formally launched in the market. Technology and material upgradation should be given an added weightage.

These measures will certainly change the face of the EV industry altogether as they will put the larger onus on the industry players leading the way forward for the industry’s growth and define its steady momentum in due course. The EV industry has shown a way forward as an alternative to be adopted the world over with a promising future of a green and sustainable world for all.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the original author. These views and opinions do not represent those of The Indian Express Group or its employees.