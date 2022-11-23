New Kia logo results in spike in users searching for ‘KN’ cars, reveals a Twitter user

Hyundai Motor Company-owned South Korean carmaker Kia revamped its logo last year, as it switched to a stylish, more modern, hand-written-signature-shaped logo, replacing its old branding, which was enclosed in a horizontal oval. However, a Twitter user has identified Google trend statistics which indicate that there has been an exponential spike of users searching for ‘KN cars’ instead of ‘KIA’.



As per the reports, confused by the compactly-packed, middle-line less letter ‘A’ of the new Kia logo, over 30,000 people are actively searching for ‘KN’ cars to find out more about the “new car brand”.



There’s been an uptick in the volume of the said searches since March 2021 – which is around the same time when the company revamped its brand identity. The statistics also reveal that keywords such as KN car, KN car brand, KN electric car brand, KN SUV, what is KN; amongst others have been surging majorly in the US, Canada, UK, and Australia.



It is interesting to note that people are able to recall the car name correctly but are confused with the manufacturer’s identity as keyword stats also show users searching for ‘KN Carnival’ and ‘KN Telluride Car’.



In the company’s words, however, the new logo stands for ‘Symmetry’, ‘Rhythm’, and ‘Rising’ and “embodies Kia’s determination to lead change and innovation based on those.”