New Innova Hycross uses dies from Godrej Tooling for dash panel and main floor

Godrej Tooling has supplied dies to Toyota for its new Innova Hycross. The business has manufactured and supplied dies for Innova Hycross’ dash panel and the main floor at Toyota’s facility in Bengaluru and the company has increased its investment by 10% YoY on R&D towards a portfolio of tools and dies with a special focus on the EV industry.

With the advancement in technology picking up across industries and the ‘Make-In-India’ push, Godrej Tooling aims to strengthen its partnership with global automobile manufacturers in support of their indigenous manufacturing initiatives.

Godrej Tooling has had a long-standing partnership with Toyota since 2002. In 2002, the first Toyota Qualis localization plan for door inners and a front valence marked the beginning of the collaboration journey. Later, in 2005, the company supplied a few reinforcement and structural parts including A-Pillar, Front Cowl, and B-Pillar inner for Toyota’s Old Innova.

Pankaj Abhyankar, Senior Vice President and Business Head, Godrej Tooling, said “With the launch of the new Innova Hycross project, we are delighted to continue our long-term partnership with Toyota. Godrej Tooling has been successful in efficiently producing dies to make parts that are at par with Toyota’s high global standards. The focus on quality and continuous improvement has enabled us to become a key player in the design and manufacture of components.”

With the industry rapidly shifting gears towards the adoption of Hybrid and electric vehicles in India, it has necessitated the development of new engines, battery boxes, and high-precision sheet metal parts, which, in turn, require new dies.