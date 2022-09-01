New Holland launches Blue Series Simba compact tractor in India

New Holland Agriculture, a CNH Industrial-owned brand, announced the launch of Blue Series Simba and its entry into the sub 30 HP compact tractor segment in India, at the 7th EIMA Agrimach Expo 2022 in Bengaluru.

Introduced as a part of the brand’s Blue Series range, the tractor is designed for speciality applications such as spraying, rotavation, and inter-row cultivation in vineyards, orchards, sugarcane, cotton fields etc. The first lot of 21 tractors were handed over to customers at the launch.

Speaking at the occasion, Raunak Varma, Managing Director and Country Head, CNH Industrial – India & SAARC, said, “We are excited to enter this new segment of sub-30HP tractors. As a company, we want to offer a full spectrum of farm equipment and mechanization solutions for our customers. With the Blue Series Simba, we are now providing our customers with a range of compact tractors for speciality applications.”

“EIMA Agrimach is a great opportunity to connect with our existing as well as prospective customers and showcase our range of products. We are proud to launch our new offering, the Blue Series Simba 30 at the Expo”, added Varma.

Powered by a three-cylinder 29 HP Mitsubishi Engine, the Blue Series Simba 30 is focused on higher power and fuel efficiency in the segment. It also offers the benefit of a combination of high power and Narrow Track which makes it a versatile tractor in the category.

The compact tractor features nine forward and three reverse gears along with side shift transmission modes, oil-immersed brakes, a 750 kg hydraulic lift capacity and Automatic Depth and Draft Control (ADDC) ensuring all types of implements can be effortlessly used with the tractor.

As per a statement, the tractor offers best-in-class ergonomics with a semi-flat platform, floor mat and heat shield with optimised operator seat height. It also features a neutral safety switch and differential lock that helps to manoeuvre the tractor in any condition and on all surfaces.

The Blue Series Simba 30 features a four-wheel drive front axle and is equipped with an adjustable rim tyre option to reduce the overall width of the machine. For easy maintenance purposes, the tractor features a dry-type air cleaner with a clogging sensor that warns the operator when the air filter is clogged.

The Blue Series Simba 30 is currently available in Maharashtra & Karnataka at New Holland Agriculture dealerships and would soon be made available in other markets.

At the Agrimach Expo, New Holland Agriculture is also displaying its farm equipment, including tractors and mechanisation solutions from 1 to 3 September. In addition to Blue Series Simba 30, other New Holland branded products include the Excel 4710, 3600-2 All-rounder and Excel Ultima 5510 tractors, the TC5.30 Combine Harvester, the RKG 129 Rake, and the BC 5060 Square Baler.