New Force Gurkha breaks cover with an updated BS6 engine and more

After being showcased at the Auto Expo last year, Force Motors has finally unveiled the new Gurkha with an updated BS6 engine and some creature comforts that the previous generation model missed out on.

The Force Motors’ stall last year at the Indian Auto Expo consisted of two main attractions — the never-to-see-the-light Gurkha off-roader and the more sensible BS6 Gurkha. After a long wait and the launch of the Mahindra Thar, the new Force Gurkha finally breaks cover. Force Motors has retained the off-road capabilities of the new Gurkha, while also adding some creature comforts to make life easier.

Let’s begin with the engine — it is the same 2.6-litre unit as before, however, it now complies with BS6 norms. The engine makes 90 bhp and 250 Nm of torque with the help of a standard 5-speed manual gearbox. Force continues to offer the Gurkha with a 4X4 low-ratio gearbox and locking differentials, making it a capable off-roader. The Force Gurkha will have no automatic gearbox on offer.

Speaking of the design, the new Force Gurkha has had its chassis, and body shell tweaked to meet new crash test norms. The Gurkha takes design inspiration from the older-gen Mercedes G-Wagon, with its indicators placed on the fender. Other changes include a new front grille, full LED headlights and tail lamps, and 16-inch wheels.

Inside, the Gurkha gets a more spacious cabin, owing to its structural change — the Gurkha is longer and wider than its predecessor. The new BS Force Gurkha gets front-facing captain seats, a new dash with a touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering adjustment, power windows, dual airbags, ABS, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

As with the launch, Force Motors will launch the new Gurkha on September 27, while bookings will also open the same day. The new Force Gurkha will be available in five shades: Red, Orange, Green, Grey and White.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.