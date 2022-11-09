New EV charging norms include prepaid service charges, discounts to woo EV users

The Ministry of Power notified that the public charging stations shall have prepaid collection of service charge feature with the time of the day rates. It will also feature discounts during the solar hours. These amendments to the guidelines and standards for charging infrastructure for electric vehicles have been issues in a bid to boost the pace of EV adoption in the country.

Further, the statement added that a committee under Central Electricity Authority (CEA) would recommend the ceiling limit of service charges to be levied by the state governments. The committee will also recommend the “time of the day rate” for service charge as well as the discounts to be given for charging during solar hours.



The amendment comes in the wake of rising concerns over the viability of green vehicles and their adoption in the country as several states had been levying high service charges, which has been posing as a roadblock in the adoption of EVs.



Chanpreet Sethi, founder Blu Wheelz – an EV last mile logistics player said, “Lack of proper charging infrastructure is one of the reasons why the EV sales across the country is moving at a sluggish pace. The government’s announcements are in the right direction in achieving the ambitious gas-free mobility target of 30 percent private cars, 70 percent commercial vehicles, 40 percent buses and 80 percent two and three-wheelers on roads by 2030.”



As per a JMK research report released earlier this year, India will have over 5 crore electric vehicles running on the roads by 2030, out of which, the two-wheeler segment alone will contribute about 70 percent of total EV sales.

In order to cater to the demands of the projected figure, the country needs a robust charging infrastructure of over 20.5 lakh chargers across the country by then.