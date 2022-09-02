New EV battery safety norms stricter, yet unavoidable: EV manufacturers

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highway (MoRTH) has announced additional safety requirements related to electric vehicle (EV) batteries. The new standards will come into effect from October 1, 2022.



In the backdrop of recent cases of fire incidents observed in electric two wheelers in different parts of the country, the ministry had constituted an expert committee, chaired by Tata Narsingh Rao, Director, ARC’, Hyderabad to recommend additional safety requirements in the existing battery safety standards notified under CMV Rules.



Based on the recommendations of the expert committee report, the ministry, on 29th August 2022, has issued an amendment to specific requirements for motor motor vehicles with less than four wheels with electric powertrain, and amendment to specific requirements for electric powertrain of motor vehicles with at least four wheels used for carrying passengers and goods.

The ministry, in a statement, said that these amendments include additional safety requirements related to battery cells, BMS, on-board charger, design of battery pack, thermal propagation due to internal cell short circuit leading to fire etc.

“The notification to mandate amended standards for the respective categories of electric vehicles with effect from 1st October 2022 is in progress.”, the statement added.



Commenting on the additional battery safety norms, Samrath Kochar, Founder & CEO, Trontek said, “The announced norms are definitely stricter but important in the current scenario where safe EVs are a concern. These norms are adopted from the UN R100 Rev 2-Part-1 standards (A United Nations regulations requirement for electric vehicles). As the rules get strict, the testing criteria to pass them will be very difficult and only companies with good R&D and testing standards will be able to qualify,”

“All the amendments are in the interest of end users and will only help in making way for India in becoming a leading EV market in the world.”, he added.



Kalyan C Korimerla, MD, Etrio, said, “The additional safety requirements for battery cells, battery packs, BMS, etc., when implemented, can greatly help the OEMs win the confidence of EV end-users by rolling out robust and safe vehicles. Safety standards such as these are extremely important in not only saving lives and minimising fleet asset damage, but also play a pivotal role in making the public feel safe in switching to electric vehicles.”



Akshay Singhal, Founder and CEO, Log9 Materials said, “The safety standards have been long overdue. With safety guidelines and regulations now conceptualised and designed as per the Indian operating conditions, we are confident that, in the future, every battery manufacturer and OEM will take full responsibility and go above and beyond to ensure that every single EV that reaches Indian roads is the safest of the lot.”