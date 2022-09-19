Neuron Energy to supply EV batteries to Komaki

Mumbai-based electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing start-up Neuron Energy has inked a pact with electric two-wheeler manufacturer KLB Komaki to deliver 15000 battery packs per year, generating an approximate revenue of INR 50 crores annually with a monthly order value of INR 4 crores.

The company, in a statement, said that its Bluetooth enabled batteries are not just one of the most innovative offerings but also possess the advantage of being repaired remotely.



Pratik Kamdar, Co-Founder, Neuron Energy said, “It gives us immense pleasure to partner with tKLB Komaki and supply our Bluetooth batteries. These batteries can also be repaired remotely which makes it more user-friendly. Through this partnership we aim to address a wider audience and enable them to transition towards a more sustainable and clean future through increased adoption of electric vehicles,”

“The electric vehicle market is expected to grow at 94.4% CAGR from 2021 to 2030. Lithium-ion batteries are widely used in electric vehicle battery packs because they store energy. With our smart battery management system, we can provide the service to electric vehicle owners by combining battery pack monitoring accuracy, data acquisition, and fault checking.”, he added.

A wide range of wireless technologies such as Bluetooth is widely used in smartphones, speakers, laptops, and automobiles. Auto manufacturers are increasingly turning to this technology for their products.

In recent years, major electric vehicles have begun incorporating battery management systems into their infotainment systems as factory-installed features, allowing smartphones to remain connected to the main server even when driving.

By connecting the battery and charger via Bluetooth, a battery can be remotely repaired within six hours of reporting a complaint. In addition to providing complete transparency on the technical prowess of the battery and wall-mounted charger, Neurons’ Android-compliant app provides complete technical and functional details to the end-user.