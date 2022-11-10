Neuron Energy launches Adler electric golf cart

Mumbai-based EV battery maker Neuro Energy has launched an electric golf cart range Adler, thereby marking its entry into the segment. The company said that its new venture will cater to the personal travel, freight, leisure, and medical assistance demands with its new product.



Neuron Energy, in a statement, said that it is aiming to venture into the Middle East market through exports.

The golf carts will be powered by Neuron’s lithium-ion batteries which include GPRS tracker and remote assistance.

Neuron lithium golf cart batteries have been actively used at IIT Mumbai campus, Oxford Golf and Country Club Resort, the statement added.

Electric carts have the potential to be cheaper to operate than gas-powered carts in the long run, as they don’t require regular maintenance or fuel costs.

Pratik Kamdar, Co-Founder, Neuron Energy says, “In order for electric vehicles to truly make an impact, there needs to be a holistic system that needs to be in place whether it’s the charging infrastructure or easy availability of good quality yet moderately priced batteries,”



“We have been working on developing a comprehensive network of batteries and spares needed to support electric vehicles.”, he added.

“Adler golf carts are a part of our Green Technology Initiative with a whole new vertical integrated under the brand. We always aim to cater to as many segments as possible and we are hopeful that with Adler, we will be able to transition multiple avenues from airports to residentials to malls, hotels, etc. to zero carbon footprint zones.”, noted Kamdar.