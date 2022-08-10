NDR Auto Component’s Q1FY2023 revenue surged to Rs 64.09 crore in Q1FY23 from Rs 45.63 crore in Q1FY22. Profit after tax for Q1FY23 stood at Rs 4.12 crore compared to Rs 2.38 crore in Q1FY22 coupled with 121 bps expansion in profit margin in Q1 on signs of revival in auto industry. EBITDA for Q1FY23 surged to Rs. 5.59 crore compared to Rs. 4.16 crore in Q1FY22.

Pranav Relan, Whole Time Director, NDR Auto Component said, “As we see the automobile industry is back on track post-Covid pandemic, we see huge growth opportunity for business growth. We have started the FY2023 with a strong performance in Q1FY23 and are confident to grow exponentially in FY2023 and thereafter.”

“The capacity expansion and new product launches coming up from our new plants in Bengaluru and Gujarat would drive our future growth. New Client addition and entry into BIW will spurt our business growth going forward,” Relan added.

NDR Auto Component is a flagship company of the Rohit Relan Group, incorporated in March 2019 with a view to demerge the automobile seating business of Sharda Motor Industries (SMIL).

The Company is supplying seating arrangements to Relan Group Company – Bharat Seats which is a key supplier to leading companies like Maruti Suzuki India, Suzuki Motorcycles, Toyota Boshoku, and Bellsonica.

For FY2022, the Company’s consolidated total income was Rs 240.25 crore and net profit stood at Rs 14.89 crore.