Navitas Solar launches new range of solar modules at Renewable Energy India Expo 2022

Navitas Green Solutions, the solar module manufacturer, launched Bonito Series at the Renewable Energy India Expo 2022.

The Mono PERC half-cut solar modules in the Bonito Series are ideal for large-scale installations. The module comprises a white back sheet, 3.2 mm thick anti-reflective tempered glass, and silver and anodised aluminum alloy frame.

The Bonito series cells come with improved shading tolerance, high power, lower LCOE (Levelized Cost of Energy) and system cost, and temperature performance.

The Bonito series cells are cut by a no-water non-destructive laser cutting (NDLC) process, which divides the solar cell into halves by adjusting temperatures, increasing the solar panel’s power output. Half-cut technology lowers the overall cost of a solar system, resulting in a lower LCOE.

Ankit Singhania, Co-Founder and Director of Navitas Solar, said, “We anticipate substantial and consistent demand for high-power solar modules in the future. The highly competitive Indian market, awareness of the balance of system (BOS), and product performance are additional benefits of adopting high-power modules. We hope to transform India with our solar modules for a sustainable future.”

Bonito Modules are available in two models: Bonito Pro and Bonito Max. Bonito Pro series modules are 9 BB Mono PERC Half Cut Solar Modules available in 144 and 156 cells that can generate from 435 to 500 watts with 21.47 percent efficiency.

Bonito Max series modules are 10 BB Mono PERC Half Cut Solar Modules available in 144 and 156 cells that can generate from 530 to 600 watts with 21.67 percent efficiency.