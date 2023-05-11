National Technology Day 2023: Transformative technologies are at the forefront of popularising EVs

By: Ram Rajappa, Chief Technology Officer, Greaves Electric Mobility

India has emerged as the third-largest automotive ecosystem in the world. While the import of this is immense, it’s imperative to take note that India’s transport sector contributes to 10% of national GHG emissions. In comparison, road transport contributes to 87% of total emissions in the sector. Lowering emissions footprint and decarbonising the transport sector is one of the key imperatives in the modern world, and key stakeholders have come forward to make this a reality. The Indian government has set a target to achieve 30% electrification of the country’s vehicle fleet by 2030.

The road to decarbonisation is steered by electric vehicle adoption, the rise of which has been nothing short of meteoric. In 2022, the Indian EV industry reached 1 million sales for the first time, despite only being at its nascency two years ago. Many factors have contributed to the phenomenon, including a growing appetite for sustainable mobility options. With highly competitive TCOs, adoption by B2B delivery segments, and a steady stream of product innovations, electric 2-wheelers are at the forefront of this movement. It would be essential for us to see the critical technology trends that will drive the next generation of EVs.

Software and telematics are areas ripe for innovation. India is among the fastest-growing automotive telematics market in the world. According to a Counterpoint report, telematics device shipments will reach 50 million units in 2030. Effective telematics and embedded software will spur product innovation at a faster clip. It will enable OEMs to analyse vehicle maintenance, health, performance quotient, speeding ability, and driving patterns and evolve products to suit emerging customer needs.

With 5G technology becoming more mainstream, telematics and realtime data analytics will become more seamless making vehicle prognostics and preventive maintenance a norm. Software is key in making the entire driving and ownership experience smooth, seamless, and hassle-free. It’s all in the data, and EVs are no exception.

It’s common knowledge that the core of the EV is powered by its battery. In an electric vehicle, the battery management system plays a fundamental role in monitoring the battery pack’s charge and discharge cycles and ensuring the user’s safety and performance. With new battery chemistries and energy densities coming into play, innovations in BMS will work in tandem to make vehicles safer and more affordable. A state-of-the-art BMS with advanced algorithms will pave the way for optimum efficiency, reduce weight, improve driving range, and eliminate user safety anxiety.

Another critical area of interest that will emerge is innovations in battery cell manufacturing. Traditionally, advanced chemistry cell batteries require a complex raw material supply chain and rigorous manufacturing processes. Industries are working together to develop low-cost battery prototypes such as lithium sulphur, solid-state batteries, lithium-air, and so on to make EVs more commercially viable. Added emphasis on localising lithium-ion batteries will also make India more self-reliant in EV manufacturing. Lastly, the uptake of EVs hinges heavily on a robust charging technology. We are entering an era of accelerated progress, with a mix of public charging infrastructure and home-private charging solutions. Some of the upcoming innovations will occur in the fields of wireless, hyper charging, and application-based charging, addressing the issue of range anxiety among users effectively.

As EVs gain more critical mass, transformative technologies will play a key role in making sustainable vehicles more sophisticated, user-friendly, and performance-driven.

