Nasscom EV report, More tech firms must be part of EV ecosystem

For increasing the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), the government needs to standardise safety rules, bring in more incentives, create a scrappage policy for easy scrapping of e-waste, integrate tech platforms with charging and battery infrastructure, encourage more foreign investment by creating a robust ecosystem, and create more consumer awareness.

There is also a need for more tech companies to be present in the ecosystem, according to industry body Nasscom’s latest EV discussion paper ‘The Future is Electric’ released recently.“The future of mobility is electric. All the stakeholders in the ecosystem are riding the EV wave.

With the concerted efforts of automotive OEMs, the increased interest of start-ups, enhanced consumer preferences, and the support from the government through subsidies and other incentives, EVs seem to be the way forward,” Sangeeta Gupta, senior vice-president & chief strategy officer, Nasscom, told FE.Gupta added that the automotive value chain is no longer confined to just automotive OEMs and suppliers. “With legacy players coming up to speed, multitude of tech system integrators and tech start-ups are emerging and developing platforms and technologies to speed up the mass EV adoption,” she said.

Technology

The report recommended that more tech companies must be a part of the ecosystem, and in-depth research is needed on reducing battery cost and increasing battery density. Also, standardisation of battery form and size is needed to enable successful battery swapping.

Government

Safety standards must be enforced, as fire and safety norms for batteries and testing the performance of chargers are not present in India. Also, more tax incentives must be provided in all states, and every state needs to have an EV policy. Currently, even within Delhi NCR, there is not a uniform incentive plan.

Charging infrastructure

Proper planning on deployment of chargers is needed. Currently, public chargers approved through subsidy schemes are slow chargers. Since majority of charging will happen at home, home chargers can be slow chargers. But public chargers must be fast chargers.EV sales leapfrogged during the pandemic, and are going stronger. Electric two-wheelers and three-wheeler witnessed high double-digit growth in the last two years, and electric cars 150% growth.

Battery and charging infrastructure markets are also expected to grow substantially, with the government providing specific targets for EV adoption.Not just automotive OEMs, but tech system integrators have also become an integral part of the ecosystem, designing and manufacturing various components. In addition, tech start-ups have also developed many solutions and platforms in EV ecosystem.

But even more tech players are needed who can help solve issues regarding safety and battery fires, mileage and range, better battery, charging and vehicle technology. On the part of the government, clarity is needed on subsidies, a common EV policy, targets, infrastructure, etc.