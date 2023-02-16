Narain Karthikeyan’s DriveX opens technical centre in Coimbatore

DriveX has launched its first technical centre for service and refurbishment in Coimbatore.The services are said to be followed in Hosur and Chennai soon. Inaugurated by DriveX co-founders Narain Karthikeyan and Christopher Sargunam, the technical centre claims to equip multi-brand two-wheelers with the latest ELGI machinery that have been made to DriveX’s standards and specifications.

The DriveX Technical Centre in Coimbatore aims to refurbish 350–400 two-wheelers a month with this centre. It will function in two phases where in the first phase, ten service bays will be available, and in the next phase, six service bays are planned to be set up. The centre will have all the principal features such as an in-built two-wheeler–specific paint booth, hydraulic ramps, a heating+baking oven and a dedicated training centre.

On the launch of the technical centre in Coimbatore, Narain Karthikeyan commented, “The pre-owned two-wheeler vehicle market is changing rapidly. We have been successful launching new business models, including the pre-owned model in the two-wheeler segment earlier. And now, we have established this state-of-the-art technical centre with such immense capacity closely working with ATS Elgi machinery to meet our demands in churning out the volumes for the customers.”

Coimbatore’s DriveX Technical Centre will supply to COCO (company-owned, company-operated) and FOFO (franchise-owned, franchise-operated) outlets from regions across Salem to Kerala and cater to cities across Erode, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, and Kochi. The centre will later be replicated in Hosur, Chennai and, eventually, across the whole country. The company had earlier announced that it aims to log retail sales of over 6,000 vehicles a year and establish a network of 50 outlets and five refurb centres across tier I and tier II cities. DriveX has also expanded to reach out for potential franchisees all across the country.