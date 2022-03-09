Nahak Motors launches Exito Solo electric Moped: Priced at Rs 85,999

Nahak Motors has launched a new electric moped, Exito Solo, at Rs 85,999 (ex-showroom. This electric moped is claimed to offer a range of up to 80 km on a single charge.

Nahak Motors, a Faridabad-based electric vehicle manufacturing company, has launched its new electric moped in the country. The new Nahak Motors Exito Solo electric moped has been priced in India at Rs 85,999, ex-showroom. The company claims that it is a 100 per cent made-in-India electric moped and offers a running cost of 25 paise per km.

Nahak Motors says that the pre-bookings for this new electric moped will commence in India next month on the company’s official website. Moreover, the deliveries are also said to begin from next month via the company’s pan-India dealerships. The company says that this electric moped has been designed and developed to use in both rural as well as urban areas.

Talking about its specifications, this electric moped has a payload capacity of up to 150 kilograms. It draws power from a 48V 30 Ah battery that enables it to drive to up to 80 kilometres in one full charge. The company claims that it takes around 5 hours to get fully charged. Moreover, the charger can be plugged into a regular home power socket.

Speaking about the e-Moped, Dr. Pravat Nahak, Chairman, Nahak Group said, “We are India’s number 1 e-mobility Company, as we have the maximum variants of EV vehicles in India. The petrol and diesel prices are bound to rise even in the future. It is increasing the cost of mobility that affects the small businesses most.”

He further added, “Realising the need of a cheaper mobility solution, we have launched Exito Solo, a 100% made in India e-Moped. It is in line with our Honourable Prime Minister’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. We are making it available in our showrooms pan India. However, one may even book it online from our website.”