‘MyRaasta’ application gets a 24×7 helpline number this Women’s Day

Raasta Autotech, a car and bike service aggregator, has introduced a 24×7 helpline number on the ‘MyRaasta’ application this Women’s Day. With the launch of this application, the company aims to equip riders and drivers, especially women, with instant assistance in the case of a vehicle breakdown, flat tire, or other such situations. The firm says that its MyRaasta app has been designed for personal use and functionality, enabling users to make everyday life simpler.

Commenting on the same, Karn Nagpal, Founder, RaastaAutotech, said, “RaastaAutotech was founded with the vision of creating an environment that is both empowering and enabling for users. With more and more women taking the wheel, it is important for ecosystem enablers like us to provide them with a safe and secure solution for all their on-the-go and todos. From helping in difficult situations when stuck on the road to providing them with a one-stop shop for accessorizing and maintaining their vehicles, MyRaasta offers the smartest solution to women drivers.”

“Within six months of launch, we are already seeing great traction on the app with more women registering for monthly vehicle checkups, complete vehicle care, and BookMyHSRP, Fastag services, etc. We look forward to building greater trust, understanding and safety with each other that will help make the world a safer place for everyone,” he further added.

Apart from being a car and bike service aggregator, the MyRaasta app also offers value-added services such as accessories, car spa and detailing services, extended warranty, AC Services, insurance claim handling services, and more. Moreover, it claims that its 24*7 Road Side Assistance services through a diverse network of garages ensure that ‘women on the move’ can claim all of these services at any time and from any location.