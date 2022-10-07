Myles launches one-month vehicle subscription plan￼

Myles, a provider of vehicle subscription and sharing plans, has launched a one-month subscription plan that will enable people to change cars every month. The users can subscribe unboxed or as good as a new vehicle for one month.

The one-month subscription plan comes with services like maintenance, insurance and roadside assistance to ease up the process of owning a car.

For availing of the subscription, users only have to visit the Myles Zero Mobile app or Website and opt for the subscription tenure and complete a simple KYC process.

The company offers cars, including the Hyundai i20, which starts at Rs 29,909 per month, Maruti Brezza at Rs 34,670 per month, and Tata Nexon at Rs 34,670 for the subscription.

With zero maintenance costs and down payments, the platform’s latest offering aims to provide a hassle-free and flexible ownership experience.

Sakshi Vij, Founder & CEO, Myles, said, “Today’s generation does not prefer a long waiting period, and that’s what we are catering to with our smart subscription plans. We are easing the process of maintaining cars and removing the burden of installments, and delivering it to your doorstep in a comparatively shorter period.”

The popularity of car subscription services is rising in the country and 50 percent of car buyers are expected to avail the services over the next five years due to the ease of owning and changing a car.