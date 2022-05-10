Myles Introduces ‘Changing Car Every Year’ scheme

Myles introduces the ‘Changing Car Every Year’ scheme, under which customers can change their cars every year. The company is also looking to add 5000 cars in the next 12 months under the offering.

Myles, the mobility company that provides vehicle subscriptions and sharing plans, has launched a unique offering that will let customers change their cars every year.

Under the program, the customers have to choose a car, select a suitable tenure (between one and four years) and pay the fee. The car gets delivered as soon as the user signs an online agreement.

The predetermined amount for temporarily owning/changing/returning the vehicle includes insurance cover on zero dep, scheduled unscheduled maintenance covers, two roadside assistance per year at zero cost, FASTag, and standard car accessories.

With zero maintenance costs and down payments, the platform’s latest offering aims to provide a flexible ownership experience.

Speaking on the development, Sakshi Vij, Founder & CEO, Myles, said, “We believe that everyone should have access to a car without worrying about the hassles of owning one. In line with it, we at Myles have been working tirelessly towards creating an alternate ecosystem for vehicle ownership via subscription. Millennials are shifting towards a subscription economy that helps them to maintain their finances.”

He added, “And now with the younger generation realizing the liabilities of owning a car, they are willing to subscribe to vehicles as well, besides OTT platforms. Therefore, through our smart subscription program, we intend to simplify the process for them further and offer a seamless experience. It intends to make the younger generation realize how easy it is to subscribe to a car without unnecessary struggles.”