Mumbai traffic police: Seat belts compulsory for all car passengers

The Mumbai traffic police issued an order on Friday mandating the use of seat belts for all passengers seated in vehicles from November 1. As per the press note shared by the Mumbai traffic police, it is stated that whoever drives a motor vehicle without wearing a safety belt or carries passengers failing to wear seat belts shall be punishable.

The order issued by Rajvardhan Sinha, joint commissioner of police, traffic, Mumbai, reads that as per the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, under section 194(b) (1) Whoever drives a motor vehicle without wearing a safety belt or carries passengers not wearing seat belts shall be committing a punishable offense. The order also states that it is giving time to all motor vehicle owners who do not have the seat belt facility, to install the same before 1st November 2022.

The unfortunate road accident of Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of Tata Sons in Maharashtra’s Palghar on September 4 has reiterated the importance of wearing seat belts and Mistry was seated in the rear seat with Jehangir Pandole, director at KPMG Global Strategy Group and both were not wearing seat belts and sadly, did not survive the crash.

The traffic police have sternly said that after the permissible period, i.e November 1, they will start taking action against those whose vehicles do not have seat belts in the front and rear seats.