Multimodal supply chain visibility startup Intugine raises Rs 19 crore in pre-series A 

Intugine, a multimodal supply chain visibility startup, has raised Rs 19 Crore in a pre-series A round led by Mela Ventures. The round saw participation from various marquee investors.

The funds raised will be deployed to fuel product development, explore global markets and expand its team across Product, Data and GTM functions.

Intugine’s comprehensive multimodal solutions are helping businesses track their shipments across Full Truck Loads, Partial Truck Loads, Ocean and Rail transportation.

Today, the company tracks over 10 million shipments on their platform for 75+ global customers across the chemical, automotive, building materials, consumer durables, FMCG, retail and e-commerce industries. Their solutions have enabled companies to reduce excess inventories by more than 30 percent.

Harshit Shrivastava, Co-founder and CEO, Intugine, said, “Enterprise supply chains are rapidly evolving to support omni-channel buying and distribution, making operations increasingly complex and cost-intensive.”

Shrivastava added “We have built a technology platform that gives enterprises end-to-end visibility of their shipments and greater control over their logistics operations.”

The Government of India, for instance, has launched ULIP as a part of the National Logistics Policy, with Intugine being one of the few exclusive partners of this initiative.

Krishnakumar Natarajan, Managing Partner, Mela Ventures, said, “The dynamic and evolving logistics landscape has made the need for visibility into supply chain networks a necessity for success. It is high time for brands to invest in sophisticated technology to support their consumers’ rapidly changing purchasing behaviour.”