Multi-brand pre-owned premium car dealer, Luxury Ride, opens service centre in Jaipur

Luxury ride has opened a new service centre in Jaipur, its fifth centre that caters to servicing and maintenance needs of pre-owned luxury cars. The centre is spread across 15000 sq. ft with approx 40 employees with the capacity of servicing 200 cars monthly. Located in Ramchandrapura, Sitapura Industrial Area, the service centre is equipped to serve all the major luxury car brands, all under one roof.

Speaking on the announcement, Sumit Garg, MD & Co-founder, Luxury Ride, said, “We are glad to announce another service centre for pre-owned luxury cars that too in the time of just one month, in the month of November we launched our Delhi service centre and now we have started our Jaipur service centre. It feels amazing that we are expanding our footprints in the market. This is all because we saw great opportunities and demand that can after-sales sales service and is well equipped to provide all kinds of service that a luxury car needs under one roof. We are one of them in the pre-owned luxury car market.”

The new service centre offers the following services: