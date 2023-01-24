MRAI’s 10th material recycling conference kicks off on Feb 2, Gadkari to address circular economy dynamics

Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI) is all set to host the 10th edition of the International Indian Material Recycling Conference from February 2-4, 2023 in Kerala.

The biggest-ever meet of global recyclers will see 1800+ Delegates, including 450 Foreign Delegates. The conclave will create a deeper insight into the need for a “Recycling Policy Framework to set up Circular Economy Park” which will create a conducive ecosystem and address climate change.

The conference will be attended by eminent international industry leaders, Govt. of India Officials from Ministry of Steel, Ministry of Mines, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, NITI AAYOG, Ministry of Electronics, Information & Technology, Ministry of Shipping, Bureau of Indian Standards and more.

Such a policy framework will certainly maximise the rate of recycling, protect natural resources, minimise environmental pollution, create more employment opportunities for women in the weaker section and will help achieve the sustainable development goal of India’s commitment of carbon neutrality by 2070.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways will grace the 10th IMRC as the Chief Guest. The conference focuses on various aspects of Materials in India and International markets.

Sanjay Mehta, President, MRAI said , “There have been several wake-up calls for India and the government to mainstream climate concerns and to cut down carbon emission across all levels of decision making.”

Mehta added, “As being the world’s second-largest steel producer, India needs to become a responsible steel producer and therefore, we anticipate incremental usage of scrap in the coming years.

The global metal recycling market size reached $ 219.8 Billion in 2021. The global market is slated to reach $ 302.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.46 percent during 2021-2027. A considerable rise in the use of metals in the manufacturing of trucks, cars, ships, airplanes, railways, consumer electronics, and domestic items represents one of the major factors driving the demand for metal recycling across the globe.

Amar Singh, Secretary General, MRAI said “At the onset of IMRC 2023, MRAI had also launched India’s 1st ever #RemadeInIndia Campaign inviting innovative ideas from Students, Innovators and Tech Start-ups for creating remade in india products that shall meet the best-in-class quality standards and become a global TM for the recycling industry,”

Ahead of the Union Budget 2023-24, the Material Recycling Association of India, also highlighted their wish list to the government, calling for the removal of basic custom import duties and taxes along with policy measures to boost the growth of the industry.