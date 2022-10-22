| Motorcycle review | TVS Ronin: Chic, unique, boutique

You need a cruiser motorcycle, here it is;

You need a scrambler, look no further;

You need a city slicker, be my guest.

That’s TVS Ronin for you—many motorcycles in one motorcycle.

It’s the first attempt by TVS Motor at the retro-style cruiser motorcycle segment. For the Ronin, TVS has developed a new 225.9 cc engine (20.4 PS power and 19.93 Nm torque). It gets a five-speed manual gearbox.

What defines its design?

Retro is a blurry term. Any modern motorcycle that looks like bikes from 1960s to 1980s is termed retro styling. All these bikes have one thing in common—they don’t have a fairing (covering or a cowl over the body to deflect wind).

But while the design of the Ronin is retro, functionalities are modern. For example, it has a fully digital speedometer and the bike can be connected to your phone via Bluetooth.

It looks at its most impressive from the front (with the T-shaped LED DRL on the headlamp); the side pose are rear side are just okay.

How tech-loaded is it?

The digital speedometer (on the left side of the handlebar) shows the following:

—Distance to empty

—Estimated time of arrival

—Gear-shift assist

—Side-stand engine inhibitor

—Service due indication

—Low-battery indicator

—Turn-by-turn navigation

—Incoming call alert

—Ride analysis on TVS SmartXonnect app.

How does it ride?

The engine is so quiet that in traffic if you switch on the engine (like when the traffic light turns green), chances are you wouldn’t get to know the engine has started — there is almost no sound and little vibrations.

The riding position is upright (foot pegs are marginally towards the front side). Seat height is 795 mm, making it accessible even for short-height adults. It weighs just 160 kg, which leads to more comfortable city riding.

Acceleration and braking

The Ronin feels the most powerful when you are accelerating it from about 50 km/h to 90-100 km/h in fourth or fifth gears. At speeds above that, there is an apparent loss of power.

Its initial acceleration is average, mid-range is stupendous, but the top-end peters out. All the while, the Ronin produces lovely sound (exhaust note).

Braking feels solid, and tyres provide good grip. Even on broken roads if you need to brake hard, the bike just doesn’t seem to skid (front wheel has a 300-mm disc and the rear 240 mm disc).

Riding in Delhi traffic, my test unit returned me fuel efficiency of 45 km/litre.

What body style is it?

It’s a mismatch, or a mix-match. TVS appears to have played smart here, as the Ronin fits most bikers’ needs. It’s a bit of a cruiser motorcycle, bit of a scrambler and a bit of a city slicker.

One thing it is not is a racing bike; it’s a relaxed riding machine.

How good a buy is it?

There’s just one problem with the Ronin. It’s the competition. While the more expensive Jawa 42 and Yezdi Scrambler can’t match the refinement of the Ronin, the Royal Enfield Hunter is in the same price range, has a bigger engine, and feels more powerful and youthful. Even though it doesn’t have the retro appeal of the Ronin, it comes across as a better overall package.

The Ronin is available in three variants: Ronin SS (Rs 1.49 lakh), Ronin DS (Rs 1.56 lakh) and the top-end variant Ronin TD (Rs 1.69 lakh).

Specifications

Engine: 225.9 cc

Power: 20.4 PS (15 kW)

Torque: 19.93 Nm

Speedometer: Digital

Kerb weight: 160 kg

Fuel tank: 14 litres

Ground clearance: 181 mm

ABS modes: Rain & Urban

Gears: 5 (1 down, 4 up)

Price: Rs 1.49-1.69 lakh

(Price is ex-showroom, and includes a helmet and welcome kit)

Competitors

Royal Enfield Hunter (349 cc; Rs 1.5 lakh onwards)

Jawa 42 (293 cc; Rs 1.74 lakh onwards)