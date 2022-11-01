Moto Vault’s sixth dealership comes up in Andhra Pradesh 

Adishwar Auto Ride India, a Mahavir Group company has inaugurated its second dealership in Andhra Pradesh.

The new Moto Vault showroom in Vijaywada, marks the company’s sixth such facility in India.

The facility is designed to highlight the vast range of superbikes from the various brands under the Moto Vault umbrella. It will also provide service and spares while also displaying merchandise and accessories and would be a one-stop shop for all motoring requirements.

Vikas Jhabakh, MD, Adishwar Auto Ride India said, “We are delighted to expand Moto Vaults presence in Vijayawada. We are looking forward to providing the motorcycle enthusiast access to the globally accepted multi-brand format. Globally this format has gained traction and with our partners in India, who share our vision of greater access and improved customer service, we are sure to provide our patrons a premium purchase and ownership experience.”

Varun Jhabakh, Dealer Principal, Moto Vault – Vijayawada said, “With the inauguration of this new facility, we look forward to fulfilling the dreams of local moto enthusiasts and providing them access to global brands. We aim to provide our customers a premium experience by offering a hassle-free sale and service.”

Initially, Moto Vault will establish a strong network of 23 touchpoints across the country including this outlet in Vijayawada. These facilities would display the Moto Morini and Zontes range of superbikes and will be followed by many more world-class brands that will be introduced in the coming months.