Moto Vault opens new 3S Facility in Mysuru 

Adishwar Auto Ride India, a Mahavir Group company has opened a new Moto Vault showroom in Mysuru, its fifth dealership in the country.

The Moto Vault showroom offers customers a wide range of products, from different brands with a wide variety of features and price points. The facility will showcase a vast range of superbikes from various brands under the Moto Vault umbrella. The showroom will also provide service and spares while also displaying merchandise and accessories and would be a one-stop shop for all motoring requirements.

Moto Vault showroom, Mysuru.

Vikas Jhabakh, MD, Adishwar Auto Ride India said, “We are delighted to associate with Shubha Motors. We are looking forward to providing the Indian motorcycle enthusiast access to the globally accepted multi-brand format. Globally this format has gained traction and with our partners in India, who share our vision of greater access and improved customer service, we are sure to provide our patrons a premium purchase and ownership experience.”

Nithin Purushotham, Dealer Principal, Moto Vault – Mysuru said, “With the inauguration of this new facility, we look forward to fulfilling the dreams of local moto enthusiasts and providing them access to global brands. And we aim to provide our customers a premium experience by offering a hassle-free sale and service.”

Initially, Moto Vault is targeting to set-up a network of 23 touchpoints across the country including the new outlet in Mysuru. These facilities would display the Moto Morini and Zontes range of superbikes and will be followed by many more global brands that will be introduced in the coming months.

The professionals at Moto Vault will be trained as per global standards and guidelines to offer the best, in terms of sales, service, and customer experience. The new business models will also reinforce the environmental impact and sustainability concerns, as it ensures maximum utilisation of resources.