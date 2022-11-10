Morgan’s Plus models benefit from Sennheiser’s audio quality

Morgan Motor Company is partnering with leading audio brand, Sennheiser, to introduce an audio system for its new Plus Four and Plus Six models, which will be available on Morgan Plus models from January 2023.

The new system is available on all Plus models, along with a host of visual and dynamic updates, including a reimagined interior, electronic stability control with new braking system, and increased personalisation options.

The system includes eight transducers, four conventional speakers in the door and rear panel, and four invisible speakers, of which three are behind the dashboard and one in the lower compartment panel for bass reproduction.

The transducers are controlled by a new amplifier with a dedicated DSP, powered by Sennheiser’s audio processing software.

Massimo Fumarola, CEO Morgan Motor Company said, “The introduction of revolutionary new audio, thanks to the expert team at Sennheiser, delivers on our promise to continually evolve our products, introducing the latest technology throughout. We are excited to partner with Sennheiser and look forward to continuing our partnership.”

Andreas Sennheiser, joint CEO, Sennheiser added, “This is an exciting collaboration between two historic firms that results in unique products of exceptional sound quality, design, and craftsmanship. We really enjoyed working on the project, and we look forward to further great ventures with the Morgan team!”

The cabin design is unaltered, and the use of invisible speakers ensures that additional weight is kept to a minimum, a must for any sports car.

The design of the speaker grilles takes inspiration from the iconic Morgan louvres that are stamped into each bonnet of Plus models. Each speaker grille is finished in polished satin, coordinating with other embellishers visible within the cockpit of the vehicle.