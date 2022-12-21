Morgan partners Sennheiser to develop audio systems for cars

British carmaker, Morgan, has partnered with Sennheiser to develop an audio system, especially for its new Plus Four and Plus Six models. Whilst Morgan sports cars have featured audio systems in the past, the audio experience of the Sennheiser offering far surpasses anything that has come before it.

“Our unique technology and the skill and expertise of our team working alongside the incredible team at Morgan has made it possible for an open-top sports car to have a sound system that delivers on every level,” says Sennheiser joint CEO, Dr Andreas Sennheiser.

“The new Morgan Plus line celebrates the essence of unconventional driving and ethical engineering. It unites timeless design and craftsmanship with appropriate modern technology,” says Massimo Fumarola, CEO, Morgan Motor Company.

Sennheiser has more than 75 years of experience in audio and is a global leader in professional technology. This makes it a perfect match for the Morgan Motor Company, which has been manufacturing quintessentially British vehicles for more than 110 years, combining a mix of traditional craftsmanship and modern technology.

Sennheiser’s tuning creates the illusion of a sound stage in front of the passengers, providing a high-quality soundtrack. Thanks to the AMBEO Contrabass algorithm, the audio system delivers a unique bass response optimised for definition, punch, and depth while keeping the system as efficient and compact as possible.

The system includes eight transducers: four conventional speakers in the door and rear panel, and four invisible speakers, of which three are behind the dashboard and one in the lower compartment panel for bass reproduction. The transducers are controlled by a new amplifier with a dedicated DSP, powered by Sennheiser’s audio processing software.

The integration has been carried out in line with Morgan’s key philosophy of appropriately introducing modern technology into its vehicles. The cabin design is unaltered, and the use of invisible speakers ensures that additional weight is kept to a minimum. Even under the demanding conditions of an open-top sports vehicle, this system maintains premium sound quality.

Visual cues arrive in the form of subtle Sennheiser branding, visible on the speaker grille situated on each door. The design of the speaker grilles takes inspiration from the Morgan louvres that are stamped into each bonnet of Plus models. Each speaker grille is finished in polished satin, coordinating with other embellishers visible within the cockpit of the vehicle.