Mooving, Shadowfax join hands to accelerate EV adoption in India

Mooving, a battery-swapping network for electric vehicles, and Shadowfax, a tech-enabled logistics platform, have joined hands to accelerate EV adoption in India. Both companies aim to enable 10,000 Shadowfax rider partners to adopt EVs in a risk-free manner on the ‘Vehicle As A Service’ model (VAAS) that will be powered by battery swapping across eight metro cities of India.

With the battery swapping model, EV consumers will have the option to replace their depleted batteries with freshly charged ones at Mooving battery swap stations. Since last year, Mooving has provided this service in Bangalore and the Delhi-NCR region. By 2024, Shadowfax Technologies aims to move 75 per cent of its fleet to electric vehicles. They further plan for a transition to a hundred per cent electric movement by 2026.

As part of their joint objective, Mooving and Shadowfax have partnered to support the adoption of EVs by 10,000 of its rider partners utilising the VAAS model, powered by battery swapping in eight metro cities. The company says it will be deployed over the next 12 to 15 months. Further, using heat maps data, both companies will plan EV and swap station deployment for maximum uptime and a carefree experience.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG launched at Rs 5.90 lakh: Claims 32.73 km/kg mileage

“In Mooving, we have a sincere and long-term partner who has engaged with our team diligently to find practical solutions to increase EV adoption for our rider partners. Their focus on ensuring maximum daily earnings for the riders has further given us the confidence to expand with them on the back of a robust product and network they have built. With this partnership we hope to Fast Track our EV adoption goals”, stated Praharsh Chandra, Co-founder of Shadowfax.

Commenting on the recent developments within Mooving and the partnership with Shadowfax, Tanvir Singh, Co-Founder, Mooving, said, “We have spent a long time working closely with the end users in understanding their needs and refining our value proposition and EV Product Stack. Our partnership with Shadowfax opens us to a rapid expansion of our Platform and Battery Swapping network across metros.”