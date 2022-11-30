Mooving, Park+ to deploy 2,000 battery swapping stations in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru



Gurugram-based battery swapping provider Mooving has partnered with Park+, a parking solutions platform, to set up over 2,000 battery swapping stations across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Battery swapping stations will play a pivotal role in expediting the Indian EV adoption rate across India, by empowering users to swap their discharged batteries with new ones in under two minutes.

As per the understanding, Park+, with its robust real estate footprint through its existing EV zones and Mooving, with its battery swapping technology together aim to scale the EV adoption in India.

Tanvir Singh, Co-founder, Mooving, said, “We are excited to announce our new partnership with Park+, on the back of their EV Zones – Powered by Mooving we look to build a dense battery swapping network with capacity to cater to over 2,00,000 customers by FY25. We believe that this alliance will revolutionise India’s quickly growing EV market.”

Amit Lakhotia, Founder & CEO, Park+, said “Mooving and Park+ users will now be able to discover these Park+ EV zones and swap their discharged batteries with fresh ones in under two minutes. Additionally, we also aim to activate over 10,000 Park+ EV Zones across India, in the next 15 months, to make EV charging accessible and hassle free.”