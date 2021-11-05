Mohit Dhar Jayal appointed as Chief Brand Officer for Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield has appointed Mohit Dhar Jayal as its new Chief Brand Officer. The new CBO will be in charge of the creative thinking and marketing functions for Royal Enfield.

Royal Enfield, the world’s oldest motorcycle manufacturer in continuous production, has appointed Mohit Dhar Jayal as its new Chief Brand Officer. Mohit will be in charge of the brand’s creative thinking and marketing functions with his experience as seasoned advertising professional.

As part of his role, Mohit will be looking at creating a brand strategy for the motorcycle manufacturer, and building a distinct, aspirational global brand. He will look into partnerships and collaborations, and also overlook customer experience.

Commenting on Mohit’s appointment, Siddhartha Lal, the Managing Director of Eicher Motors Limited said, “I am extremely happy to have Mohit Jayal on board to lead Royal Enfield’s brand charter. Mohit is an experienced leader who has led high-performing teams and delivered some of the most memorable campaigns for major brands across categories. In his previous assignment as our external partner, Mohit has been instrumental in scripting the distinctly unique brand identity that has been central to Royal Enfield’s success over the years.”

“He understands the brand very closely and is keenly aware of the unique aspects that are the essence of Royal Enfield. I am confident that under Mohit’s leadership, we will scale newer heights as we shift gears to ride forward on our global growth journey and build deeper inroads into markets and communities across the world.“

