Mohit Dhar Jayal appointed as Chief Brand Officer for Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield has appointed Mohit Dhar Jayal as its new Chief Brand Officer. The new CBO will be in charge of the creative thinking and marketing functions for Royal Enfield.

By:November 5, 2021 3:15 PM

Royal Enfield, the world’s oldest motorcycle manufacturer in continuous production, has appointed Mohit Dhar Jayal as its new Chief Brand Officer. Mohit will be in charge of the brand’s creative thinking and marketing functions with his experience as seasoned advertising professional. 

As part of his role, Mohit will be looking at creating a brand strategy for the motorcycle manufacturer, and building a distinct, aspirational global brand. He will look into partnerships and collaborations, and also overlook customer experience. 

Commenting on Mohit’s appointment, Siddhartha Lal, the Managing Director of Eicher Motors Limited said, “I am extremely happy to have Mohit Jayal on board to lead Royal Enfield’s brand charter. Mohit is an experienced leader who has led high-performing teams and delivered some of the most memorable campaigns for major brands across categories. In his previous assignment as our external partner, Mohit has been instrumental in scripting the distinctly unique brand identity that has been central to Royal Enfield’s success over the years.”

“He understands the brand very closely and is keenly aware of the unique aspects that are the essence of Royal Enfield. I am confident that under Mohit’s leadership, we will scale newer heights as we shift gears to ride forward on our global growth journey and build deeper inroads into markets and communities across the world.“

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Express Mobility News

Mohit Dhar Jayal appointed as Chief Brand Officer for Royal Enfield

Mohit Dhar Jayal appointed as Chief Brand Officer for Royal Enfield

The four-wheeler segment poses the greatest hurdle to electrification in India — Omer Basith, Virtual Forest

The four-wheeler segment poses the greatest hurdle to electrification in India — Omer Basith, Virtual Forest

Continental and Move Expert join hands to integrate tachograph data from Continental's VDO TIS-Web

Continental and Move Expert join hands to integrate tachograph data from Continental's VDO TIS-Web

Tata Elxsi, Green Hills introduce AUTOSAR-compliant platform for driver monitoring systems

Tata Elxsi, Green Hills introduce AUTOSAR-compliant platform for driver monitoring systems

Hyundai Motor India records a 34.6% decline in domestic sales: 37,021 units sold in October 2021

Hyundai Motor India records a 34.6% decline in domestic sales: 37,021 units sold in October 2021

Varroc Lighting Systems appoints Christian Paschel as its new CEO

Varroc Lighting Systems appoints Christian Paschel as its new CEO

Skoda showcases first sketches of the Slavia, the Rapid's successor for India

Skoda showcases first sketches of the Slavia, the Rapid's successor for India

Bookings open for India's most fuel-efficient car, the New Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Bookings open for India's most fuel-efficient car, the New Maruti Suzuki Celerio

How new-age tech is helping automakers succeed in a post-pandemic world

How new-age tech is helping automakers succeed in a post-pandemic world

All-electric BYD e6 MPV launched in India for B2B segment

All-electric BYD e6 MPV launched in India for B2B segment

Indians still wait for discounts to buy vehicles: Grant Thornton Bharat Auto Survey

Indians still wait for discounts to buy vehicles: Grant Thornton Bharat Auto Survey

Battrixx launches swappable smart battery packs for EVs

Battrixx launches swappable smart battery packs for EVs

Godrej Tooling invests in growing its electric vehicle portfolio

Godrej Tooling invests in growing its electric vehicle portfolio

Tata Motors unveils 21 new products and variants for the commercial market

Tata Motors unveils 21 new products and variants for the commercial market

Joy E-bike helps maker achieve 332% revenue growth in HY2022

Joy E-bike helps maker achieve 332% revenue growth in HY2022

Bajaj launches the fastest Pulsar twins in India, the F250 and the N250

Bajaj launches the fastest Pulsar twins in India, the F250 and the N250

Enigma Automobiles announces the launch of its first electric motorcycle, the ‘Cafe Racer’ in India

Enigma Automobiles announces the launch of its first electric motorcycle, the ‘Cafe Racer’ in India

Toyota achieves 100% carbon neutrality at its Bidadi plant in Karnataka

Toyota achieves 100% carbon neutrality at its Bidadi plant in Karnataka

Kazam joins hands with BSES for EV charger installation in Delhi

Kazam joins hands with BSES for EV charger installation in Delhi

Mobility innovations in this decade will surpass innovations made over the last century — Warren Harris, Tata Technologies

Mobility innovations in this decade will surpass innovations made over the last century — Warren Harris, Tata Technologies