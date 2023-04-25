M&M launches all-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up starting at Rs 7.85 lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) launched its All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range. Starting at a price of Rs 7.85 Lakh (ex-showroom), this range comes with payload capacities ranging from 1.3t to 2t including an impressive 3050 mm cargo bed, a first in industry in this segment. It comes with diesel and CNG options.

Lighter, more compact and versatile, the All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range incorporates smart engineering to deliver much greater value. Its new m2Di engine with superior power and torque, makes it capable of handling heavy loads with ease.

Additionally, the company claims that the new range offers higher payload capacity, better mileage and performance, improved comfort and safety and a highly reliable and efficient transport solution.

Carrying over the core values and strengths that are synonymous with the Bolero DNA – robustness, toughness, reliability, low maintenance cost and high resale value, this all-new range also maintains the minimalist and timeless design language of Bolero.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M, said, “The all-new Bolero MaXX Pik-up range offers state-of-the-art features, unmatched power, maximum payload capacities and higher mileage, promising that each journey is productive and fatigue-free for drivers.”

R Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, M&M, added that “The breakthrough aspect is the ability to offer two series of products of differing cargo lengths and payload capacities ranging from 1.3t to 2t, thereby maximizing efficiency and productivity, while also offering the choice of diesel and CNG.”

He added, “We have significantly upgraded the m2Di engine for this application, by increasing torque and power to cater to payloads of up to 2t, while also offering impressive fuel efficiency. At the same time, we have integrated car-like iMAXX connectivity technology, which is the first in the segment. All these winning features combine to make the All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range deliver increased productivity and earning potential while enhancing the driving experience for our customers.”

Mahindra has sold more than two million Pik-Up units since the brand was first launched.

The All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range comes in two series – HD series (HD 2.0L, 1.7L and 1.7, 1.3) and City series (City 1.3, 1.4, 1.5 and City CNG) – and is designed to provide customers higher operational and earning capability as well as a seamless and delightful on-road experience.

Bolero MaXX Pik-Up HD 2.0L – Equipped to overcome rugged terrain such as rural and hilly areas

– First-in-segment cargo bed length of 3050 mm and payload of 2 tonne makes it a segment leader due to its loading capability

– The new 2-tonne proposition caters to applications and usage in the entry-level LCV segment

– Robust chassis and strong body

– Best-in segment 7R16 tyre ensures stability and withstands wear and tear during loading

– Suitable for demanding applications such as construction, agriculture and fisheries, making it ideal for heavy-duty deliveries

Bolero MaXX Pik-Up HD 1.7L, 1.7 and 1.3 – This is an upgraded version of the Big Bolero Pik-Up

– Designed for intercity applications such as transporting fruits and vegetables, and other heavy loads

– Impressive payload option of 1.7 & 1.3 tonne and cargo length options of 3050mm and 2765mm

– Class leading 7R15 tyre

Bolero MaXX Pik-Up City 1.5 & 1.4 – Designed for intra-city use and ideal for fleet owners and commercial vehicle buyers who require a smaller, more fuel-efficient pickup truck

– With its impressive payload option of 1.5 & 1.4 tonne, cargo length of 2640 mm and fuel efficiency of 17.2 km/l, this vehicle is perfect for delivering goods in crowded cities

– Torque of 200Nm and bigger tyre make it easy to carry any load with ease

Bolero MaXX Pik-Up City 1.3 – Designed for intra-city use and ideal for fleet owners and commercial vehicle buyers who require a smaller, more fuel-efficient pickup truck

– With its impressive payload of 1.3 tonne, cargo length of 2500 mm and fuel efficiency of 17.2 km/l, this vehicle is perfect for delivering goods in crowded cities

– Torque of 200Nm and bigger tyre make it easy to carry any load with ease