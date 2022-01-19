Mitsubishi Electric India launches CNC-on-Wheels to improve manufacturing ecosystem

Mitsubishi Electric India has launched CNC-on-Wheels to improve the manufacturing ecosystem in the country. This initiative is aimed at enhancing the skills of young machine operators.

Mitsubishi Electric India has launched a training and demonstration caravan “CNC-on-Wheels”, where CNC stands for Computerised Numerical Controllers. This vehicle was flagged-off from the Mitsubishi Electric, CNC Technical Centre in Peenya, Bengaluru (Karnataka). It will start its journey from the Peenya industrial area, which is one of the biggest industrial areas in Asia, and then proceed to other Industrial areas.

According to the company, Mitsubishi Electric CNC offers advanced CNC control systems to take the machining needs of customers to a higher performance level. The company supplies CNC packages and technologies to various factory machines. Mitsubishi Electric India reveals that they started their CNC manufacturing facility in Peenya, Bengaluru in 2017 to support the ‘Make in India’ initiative and aid industries who want to adapt as per the latest manufacturing technology.

The company’s “CNC-on-Wheels” is an initiative that aims to focus on contributing to the improvement of the manufacturing ecosystem of India. This initiative is aimed at enhancing the skills of young machine operators. Mitsubishi says, “As a company, we do not want technology and its knowledge to be limited to classrooms and customers only. With this initiative, we are taking our state-of-the-art training methods to the skilled and semi-skilled manpower of the industry so that they can see, learn, and get hands-on experience of our products and are comfortable in using them.”

Addressing the “CNC-on-Wheels” launch event, Masaya Takeda, General Manager, CNC Systems, Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd. said, “It is our prime interest that we are connected to the CNC operators and key decision makers in the metal cutting industry. By deploying a new training and demonstration vehicle, we will support to increase the skill level of our CNC operators as a step towards the Government’s ‘Skill India Mission’ and ‘Make in India’ initiative.’ We will continue to support the Indian manufacturing industry like we have been doing for some decades.”