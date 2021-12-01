Michelin Cup for E-Gamers announced for India, registrations open

Michelin has announced the launch of the Michelin Cup for E-Gamers in India. The contest will run from 29 November to 18 December 2021 and the participating countries include UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, South Africa, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, and India.

Michelin has announced the launch of the Michelin Cup for E-Gamers in India. Designed in partnership with PlayStation’s driving game franchise, Gran Turismo, the contest will run from 29 November to 18 December 2021. In 2019, PlayStation selected Michelin as “official tyre technology partner” for its popular Gran Turismo franchise. Participating countries include the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, South Africa, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, and India.

Following the success of the first edition in 2021 in the MENA region, the latest edition of the Cup will see thousands of participants from the MENA region, India, and South Africa compete for a prize pool of ₹29,96,896 – the first prize is ₹14,98,448, the second is ₹11,23,836, and the third is ₹3,74,612. Registration for the transcontinental e-gaming event is now open.

Register here.

On the launch of the Michelin Cup, Manish Pandey, Commercial Director, B2C Michelin India said, “After receiving an overwhelming response for our pilot edition in the MENA region, we decided to bring the experience to India. This game connects the most successful virtual driving experience in the world with the global leader for high-performance tyres. Michelin leads the industry in tire simulation and we hope gaming enthusiasts in India will enjoy the collaboration and help more gamers understand the critical role that Michelin play in optimizing vehicle performance.”

Registrations for the first week of races has opened on the 29th of November and close on 5th December, while registrations for the second week will begin on 6th December and close on 12th December. All players will get to register for their region for the leaderboard-based tournament. Twelve finalists from across the three regions will race it out on one track during the grand finale on 18th December for the big prizes.

This year’s Michelin Cup is capitalising on the learning of the first pilot and is launched in collaboration with Power League Gaming, a top e-gaming specialist leading campaign strategy, production, and marketing. As per the multi-year agreement with PlayStation in 2019, the game will feature Michelin-branded tyres and introduce players to Michelin’s deep history in global motorsports, performance, and innovation.

