Bangalore-based Micelio Mobility signs an agreement with the incubation hub at IIM Bangalore, NSRCEL to become its electric mobility partner. The partnership will help navigate regulations, propose policies to the government, and provide testing facilities to startups to collaborate and share insights.

Shreyas Shibulal, Founder & Director, Micelio Mobility said “We are excited to collaborate with NSRCEL and IIM Bangalore. Our goal at Micelio is to create a supportive ecosystem for clean mobility that fosters innovation at scale. NSRCEL and IIM Bangalore are leading names for innovation and quality, and their expertise in incubating startups will help unlock the next stage for clean mobility in India.”

He added, “Our partnership will help secure a conducive environment for clean mobility startups at NSRCEL who will be able to avail the testing facilities and vibrant community available at the Micelio Discovery Studio.”

Anand Sri Ganesh, Chief Operating Officer, NSRCEL said, “The partnership with Micelio Mobility furthers our goal of building a collaborative and inclusive mobility ecosystem that fosters the growth of innovative mobility startups. With Micelo in our ecosystem, enabling deeper integration of clean technology in the early stages of our startups.”