Micelio Mobility inks MoU with JETRO to become Clean Mobility Partner

Micelio Mobility has signed an MoU with the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), a government organisation that works to promote mutual trade and investment between Japan and the rest of the world. The MoU was signed at the recently-concluded Micelio Global Clean Mobility Summit 2022 in Bengaluru.

Together, they will collaborate on three areas:

Supply chain – Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) will be helping Japan and India in the Supply chain industry in the clean mobility sector.

Knowledge space – This association will help in organising joint workshops and partnering with universities where Micelio will offer specific programs in the clean mobility sector and lastly bring Indian universities or student communities closer.

In the collaboration between Micelio Mobility and Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), Micelio Mobility will be the launchpad for any clean mobility Japanese startups and companies who plan to start operations in India.

Shreyas Shibulal, Founder & CEO, of Micelio Mobility, says ‘We are delighted to collaborate with Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO). Our goal at Micelio Mobility is to create a supportive ecosystem for clean mobility that fosters innovation at scale.”

Toshihiro Mizutani from Japan External Trade Organisation says “We are delighted Micelio has become our first partner that covers mobility-related industries. We would like to work together to create innovations in India and Japan.