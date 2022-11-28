Micelio Global Clean Mobility Summit 2022: Micelio partners ARAI, MHI to establish Digital Twin Centres

Micelio Mobility’s first ‘Micelio Global Clean Mobility Summit 2022’ was held in Bengaluru today, and the event brought together founders, investors, and policymakers from across the globe to one platform to ideate, connect and collaborate on clean mobility solutions in India and abroad.

Participants at the Global Clean Mobility Summit 2022 included Randheer Singh, Director, Electric Mobility and ACC Program, NITI Aayog, Gunjan Krishna, IAS, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Industries & Commerce, Government of Karnataka, Dr Reji Mathai, Director, Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Ujjwala Karle, Dy Director, ARAI, Akshima Ghate, Managing Director, RMI Foundation (India), Vishesh Rajaram, Managing Partner, Speciale Invest, Arpit Agarwal, Director, Blume Ventures, and Niraj Rajmohan, CTO, Ultraviolette amongst others.

Randheer Singh, along with Gunjan Krishna, announced the launch of the Policy Report, ‘Catalysing E-Mobility: Solutions to Support India’s Startups and Innovators’’. The report is created and designed by Micilio Mobility in association with RMI India Foundation & NSRCEL, IIM Bengaluru to provide support to clean mobility startups and innovators in India.

The report was the outcome of the Catalysing E-Mobility: India Innovators Forum, a forum conducted by Micelio Mobility, NSRCEL, and RMI India Foundation in September 2022 to solicit open dialogue among relevant stakeholders in the clean mobility sector such as startups, venture funds and representatives from academia. The report goes into extensive detail about the current state of the clean mobility ecosystem, emerging challenges and possible solutions.

Furthermore, Micelio Mobility also announced a collaboration with ARAI and the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) to establish Digital Twin Centres for Emerging Automotive Systems. The Digital Twin Centres will act as a virtual representation of up-to-date real-life scenarios to facilitate and enhance simulations, testing, monitoring and integration of clean mobility solutions.

This will lead to reductions in cost and an increase in efficiency. The Centres will be utilised by startups, MSMEs, researchers and academia for the development of indigenous automotive solutions with reduced costs and increased efficiencies. Micelio will serve as an industry partner for the initiative and will help catalyse the clean mobility ecosystem for startups by facilitating the use of high-end, expensive and emerging technologies like AI & ML technologies, HIL system, and an integrated computational materials engineering simulation platform.

The Centres have been set up and customers can begin using them by March 2023, the joint facilities will be available at Pune, Bangalore and IIT Guwahati.

Shreyas Shibulal, said, “We are grateful to Randheer Singh for launching the policy report ‘Catalysing E-Mobility’ which Micelio created in association with RMI India Foundation & NSRCEL, IIM Bengaluru. And we are also excited to announce a collaboration with ARAI and MHI to establish Digital Twin Centres for Emerging Automotive Systems”.