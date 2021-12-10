MG Motor commences exporting Hector to South Asian Countries from India

MG Motor has commenced exporting the Hector SUV from India to South Asian countries. The carmaker begins expanding its footprint by exporting the Hector, which is made at MG's Gujarat plat, to Nepal.

By:December 10, 2021 12:01 PM
mg to export hector to south asian countries

MG Motor is aiming at expanding its footprint across South Asian countries. The carmaker has announced that the Hector SUV will be exported to other countries in South Asia, and will begin by commencing exports to Nepal. The export models of the MG Hector will be made at the MG’s plant in Halol, Gujarat.

MG Motor India began its commercial production in India on May 6, 2019, launching its first model, the MG Hector, in June 2019. The MG Hector, to date, has sold over 72,500 units in India. Apart from the Hector, MG also sells the ZS electric vehicle and the recently launched MG Astor. MG also announced that the company will launch a mass-market electric crossover by the end of 2022, priced under ₹15 lakh. This new launch will compete with the Tata Nexon.

Speaking on the commencement of exports, Rajeev Chaba, President, and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “MG Motor India is constantly progressing its operations, expanding the market reach, stakeholder base, and adding new customers and partners to the MG family. Taking this spirit forward, MG is geared up to expand its footprint across the other South Asian countries starting with Nepal. Hector has played a vital role in establishing our prowess in an Auto industry as dynamic and aggressive as the Indian Auto space, and we are looking forward to driving interest in Nepal with the launch of MG Hector.”

In Nepal, MG will sell the Hector through Paramount Motors Pvt. Ltd, the carmaker’s Nepal dealer partner. In tandem with the Zonta Club of Kathmandu, Passion Drives will support initiatives around raising awareness on the importance of speaking up against domestic violence, work/public place harassment, and child marriage. The dealer partner will further work in areas of community development and other social responsibilities under the MG SEWA initiative.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Express Mobility News

MG Motor commences exporting Hector to South Asian Countries from India

MG Motor commences exporting Hector to South Asian Countries from India

A modern vehicle is more than a mode of transportation, they are mobile living spaces — Govindan Soundararajan, Continental

A modern vehicle is more than a mode of transportation, they are mobile living spaces — Govindan Soundararajan, Continental

MG Motor to launch EV crossover priced under ₹15 lakh by end of 2022

MG Motor to launch EV crossover priced under ₹15 lakh by end of 2022

TVS expands presence in Central America: 50+ dealerships to open in Nicaragua, Costa Rica

TVS expands presence in Central America: 50+ dealerships to open in Nicaragua, Costa Rica

Maruti Suzuki sells 1 million Baleno hatchbacks in six years

Maruti Suzuki sells 1 million Baleno hatchbacks in six years

Fortum Charge & Drive and Plug Mobility partner to set up charging infrastructure for electric four-wheelers

Fortum Charge & Drive and Plug Mobility partner to set up charging infrastructure for electric four-wheelers

EV Charging start-up Exponent Energy raises $ 5mn in pre-series A round

EV Charging start-up Exponent Energy raises $ 5mn in pre-series A round

Jio-bp and Mahindra sign MoU to offer EV products and services

Jio-bp and Mahindra sign MoU to offer EV products and services

Bajaj Auto's Maxima C grabs 45% market share: Takes top-spot in three-wheeler cargo segment

Bajaj Auto's Maxima C grabs 45% market share: Takes top-spot in three-wheeler cargo segment

eBikeGo acquires manufacturing and marketing rights for ‘Muvi’

eBikeGo acquires manufacturing and marketing rights for ‘Muvi’

Hyundai India to invest ₹4,000 crores in India, to launch 6 EVs by 2028

Hyundai India to invest ₹4,000 crores in India, to launch 6 EVs by 2028

Tata Motors delivers 60 Ultra Urban electric buses to AJL in Gujarat

Tata Motors delivers 60 Ultra Urban electric buses to AJL in Gujarat

Spinny raises Rs 2,100 crore in Series E funding: Aims better used car purchase experience

Spinny raises Rs 2,100 crore in Series E funding: Aims better used car purchase experience

Despite the chip shortage, we are committed to start deliveries by March — Anil Giri Raju, Bounce

Despite the chip shortage, we are committed to start deliveries by March — Anil Giri Raju, Bounce

Greta Electric Scooters expansion plans: 50+ touchpoints by FY22

Greta Electric Scooters expansion plans: 50+ touchpoints by FY22

We were one of the first ones to develop tyres as per EVs requirements: Manav Kapur, Steelbird

We were one of the first ones to develop tyres as per EVs requirements: Manav Kapur, Steelbird

Tata Motors' commercial vehicles to see 2.5% price hike: Effective from Jan 1, 2022

Tata Motors' commercial vehicles to see 2.5% price hike: Effective from Jan 1, 2022

Shriram City disburses loans worth Rs 1,022 crores in November 2021: Highest-ever figure yet

Shriram City disburses loans worth Rs 1,022 crores in November 2021: Highest-ever figure yet

Digitised Automated parking: The future of smart cities

Digitised Automated parking: The future of smart cities

Honda establishes battery sharing service in India: Honda Power Pack Energy India Private Limited

Honda establishes battery sharing service in India: Honda Power Pack Energy India Private Limited