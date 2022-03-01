MG Sells 4528 Units In Feb 2022, Records 5% Growth

MG Motor has retailed 4,528 units in February 2022, recording year-on-year growth of 5%, compared to February 2021.

The MG Astor has attained interest amongst the buyers. MG is working to increase the supply of Astor to meet the rising demand. Besides this, the Hector and Gloster continue to exhibit good sales trends in their respective segments.

MG is set to launch the new ZS EV in India soon. First launched in 2020, the ZS EV has been the brand’s commitment to sustainable mobility in the country. The new ZS EV is set to improve the standards for a comfortable & premium experience. MG continues to work and strengthen the EV ecosystem in India in line with its commitment to electric mobility.

MG Motor India has a manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, with an annual production capacity of 80,000 vehicles, while employing around 2,500 people.