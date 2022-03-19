MG Motors announces extension of cars across select engineering colleges in Gujarat

MG partners with engineering colleges; commits cars across select colleges in Gujarat for boosting academia.

MG Motor India has announced its plan to extend cars to select engineering colleges in Gujarat. This partnership, the carmaker said, will enhance technological skillsets in students under the MG Nurture initiative, thereby helping in bridging the existing gap between the industry and academia in the auto-tech world.

The partnership will empower students to carry out in-depth, hands-on research and garner insights into the intricacies of technologically advanced vehicles. Students will study a wide range of parts, technology and systems including fuel system, engine, ignition system, vehicle chassis and body engineering, and much more. “With this, tomorrow’s innovators will be empowered with first-hand knowledge of major automotive systems. This will enhance their future employability and make them industry ready for MG or any other automotive brand,” MG Motor India said in a statement.

Rajeev Chaba, president & MD, MG Motor India, added, “We are committed to equipping the current generation of students with skills that will be relevant in the mobility segment of tomorrow. The alliance with engineering colleges and plan to provide vehicles is also aligned with MG’s vision of CASE mobility, learning & skill development, and overall commitment to strengthening the mobility ecosystem.”

In addition, the carmaker recently extended its collaboration with IIT Delhi by donating its top-of-the-line ZS EV to fuel the research and development of future electric vehicles in India. It has also partnered with the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) and launched ‘Project Dakshata’ in collaboration with the Automotive Skill Development Council (ASDC) and Autobot India to educate and foster skill development in the EV and AI industry. “Such initiatives act as an ideal platform to brainstorm new technologies and motivate youngsters to carry the torch of innovation to become visionary leaders,” MG Motor India added.