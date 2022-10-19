MG Motor upskills 10,000 chauffeurs through Saarthi Program

MG Motor India has successfully trained 10,000 professionals under its Saarthi program, which commenced in 2021.



The automaker, in a statement, said that it started the program with an aim to bring chauffeurs of MG customers up to speed with latest technologies offered by MG cars in accordance with the vision of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric).



Ganesh Prasad Saha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), felicitated the participants in a ceremony organised in Noida.

MG said that by upskilling more than 10,000 chauffeurs across India, the Saarthi program works on familiarizing the participants with advanced features in the MG cars.

The sessions consist of lessons around safe vehicle operations and road safety techniques for driving responsibly. Customers can sign up their chauffeurs for the training, free of cost, the company noted.

Recently, MG also announced its commitment to women’s empowerment by launching ‘MG Sewa – Saarthi’, a motor driving vocational training program for women from economically weaker sections in the Vadodara district.



Also, MG had recently launched the fourth season of its developer program to support the electric vehicle ecosystem.