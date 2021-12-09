MG Motor to launch EV crossover priced under ₹15 lakh by end of 2022

MG Motor is planning on launching a new crossover in India by the end of 2022, priced between ₹10 and ₹15 lakh. The new crossover will be based on a global platform but customised for the Indian market.

By:Updated: Dec 09, 2021 7:29 PM
mg vision i conceptIn picture: MG Vision i concept from Auto Expo

MG Motor has announced the launch of a new electric crossover in India by the end of 2022. The new crossover from MG Motor will be priced between ₹10 and ₹15 lakh to appeal to the mass market. MG has also confirmed that the new crossover will be based on a global platform, however, it will be customised specifically for India.

Also, MG has revealed that the upcoming electric crossover will have a lot of localised components, including the battery assembly, motors, and other parts. This should help MG price the new EV competitively, offering customers an alternative choice to the Tata Nexon.

Speaking about the announcement, Rajeev Chaba, the President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “Our next product after the SUV Astor, we have been thinking about an EV and now we have been very encouraged with the absolute clarity from the government side that EV is the way to go.” Sharing the company’s plans, he added, “We have taken the decision that we are going to introduce an EV by the end of next financial year. On the expected price, he said it will range from ₹10 lakh to ₹15 lakh and will target the mass segment of personal electric mobility.”

Furthermore, Chaba stated, “It is a kind of a crossover and this is going to be based on a global platform, which we are going to develop and this will be an EV for the mass market for all the emerging markets including India. We will customise this car for the range and the Indian regulations and customer taste. It will be specially tailored for India. We will start working on it right now.”

He added, “This is the kind of tipping point that we have been talking about that if we can do a car between ₹10 lakh and ₹15 lakh that can give us good volumes. So hopefully, this would be our volume EV car.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Express Mobility News

MG Motor to launch EV crossover priced under ₹15 lakh by end of 2022

MG Motor to launch EV crossover priced under ₹15 lakh by end of 2022

TVS expands presence in Central America: 50+ dealerships to open in Nicaragua, Costa Rica

TVS expands presence in Central America: 50+ dealerships to open in Nicaragua, Costa Rica

Maruti Suzuki sells 1 million Baleno hatchbacks in six years

Maruti Suzuki sells 1 million Baleno hatchbacks in six years

Fortum Charge & Drive and Plug Mobility partner to set up charging infrastructure for electric four-wheelers

Fortum Charge & Drive and Plug Mobility partner to set up charging infrastructure for electric four-wheelers

EV Charging start-up Exponent Energy raises $ 5mn in pre-series A round

EV Charging start-up Exponent Energy raises $ 5mn in pre-series A round

Jio-bp and Mahindra sign MoU to offer EV products and services

Jio-bp and Mahindra sign MoU to offer EV products and services

Bajaj Auto's Maxima C grabs 45% market share: Takes top-spot in three-wheeler cargo segment

Bajaj Auto's Maxima C grabs 45% market share: Takes top-spot in three-wheeler cargo segment

eBikeGo acquires manufacturing and marketing rights for ‘Muvi’

eBikeGo acquires manufacturing and marketing rights for ‘Muvi’

Hyundai India to invest ₹4,000 crores in India, to launch 6 EVs by 2028

Hyundai India to invest ₹4,000 crores in India, to launch 6 EVs by 2028

Tata Motors delivers 60 Ultra Urban electric buses to AJL in Gujarat

Tata Motors delivers 60 Ultra Urban electric buses to AJL in Gujarat

Spinny raises Rs 2,100 crore in Series E funding: Aims better used car purchase experience

Spinny raises Rs 2,100 crore in Series E funding: Aims better used car purchase experience

Despite the chip shortage, we are committed to start deliveries by March — Anil Giri Raju, Bounce

Despite the chip shortage, we are committed to start deliveries by March — Anil Giri Raju, Bounce

Greta Electric Scooters expansion plans: 50+ touchpoints by FY22

Greta Electric Scooters expansion plans: 50+ touchpoints by FY22

We were one of the first ones to develop tyres as per EVs requirements: Manav Kapur, Steelbird

We were one of the first ones to develop tyres as per EVs requirements: Manav Kapur, Steelbird

Tata Motors' commercial vehicles to see 2.5% price hike: Effective from Jan 1, 2022

Tata Motors' commercial vehicles to see 2.5% price hike: Effective from Jan 1, 2022

Shriram City disburses loans worth Rs 1,022 crores in November 2021: Highest-ever figure yet

Shriram City disburses loans worth Rs 1,022 crores in November 2021: Highest-ever figure yet

Digitised Automated parking: The future of smart cities

Digitised Automated parking: The future of smart cities

Honda establishes battery sharing service in India: Honda Power Pack Energy India Private Limited

Honda establishes battery sharing service in India: Honda Power Pack Energy India Private Limited

Bounce Infinity electric scooter launched in India at Rs 68,999: Specs, riding range explained

Bounce Infinity electric scooter launched in India at Rs 68,999: Specs, riding range explained

Tummoc partners with Rapido to offer first and last mile connectivity

Tummoc partners with Rapido to offer first and last mile connectivity