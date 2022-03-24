MG Motor Launches MG e-Pay Online Auto Finance Platform

MG Motor India today introduced MG e-Pay, a one-stop online car finance platform for an end-to-end online auto finance journey with instant loan approvals.

MG Motor India today introduced MG e-Pay, a one-stop online car finance platform for an end-to-end online auto finance journey with instant loan approvals. Built to offer transparent and convenient online car purchase solutions, MG e-Pay will help customers with flexible, seamless, transparent, and quick loan approvals.

MG has partnered with ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Prime & Axis Bank to offer customized and instant financing options under MG e-Pay.

MG Motor India has augmented the digital car exploration and buying experience for the new-age customers with eXpert and e-Pay. While eXpert takes a customer on a journey to get a holistic digital experience, e-Pay enhances it by adding flexibility in online financing solutions, making the journey from discovery to delivery customisable and customer-centric.

Speaking on the launch of MG ePay, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer – MG Motor India, said, “At MG, we are constantly innovating our digital platforms to stay connected with our customers and ensure the best-in-class experience. After effectively catering to over a million customers through the MG online buying platform, we intend to take a step further and simplify customer journey to avail suitable financing options for buying cars online”.

MG e-Pay will simplify the customer purchase journey in 5 clicks and 7 simple steps. Customers now have a choice to book MG cars online or at their nearest MG Dealerships, customizing their cars with accessories, merchandising, protect plans, etc.

Further, customers have access to pre-approved loan offers from multiple financiers and can customize the loan tenure, amount, and rate of interest. Customers can avail these financial services online without stepping out of their homes. They can also track loan approval status and sanction letters in real-time and receive their new cars at their doorsteps.

The customer first needs to select the car and dealership for his choice, fill out the booking form and pay the booking amount. Once he receives pre-approved loan offers from his bank, he can proceed ahead to apply for a loan by filling out the loan application. After receiving loan approval on the website and paying the down payment, the bank will disburse the loan in a stipulated period, and the customer will receive his vehicle at his doorstep.

The online finance journey will be available to both online and offline booked customers, including existing and new bank customers. MG ePay’s new car loan facility is live with 4 banks (ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Prime & Axis Bank), and the brand is working with other banks and NBFCs to expand its portfolio, offering greater choice to prospective buyers.