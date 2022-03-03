MG Motor launches ‘MG Charge’ to install 1,000 chargers in India in 1,000 days

MG Motor India has launched a new venture ‘MG Charge’ to boost the EV charging infra in the country. The company aims to install 1,000 EV chargers in residential areas across India in 1,000 days.

MG Motor India has today launched a new venture, ‘MG Charge’ with an aim to boost the EV charging infrastructure in the country. Under this new initiative, MG will install 1,000 AC fast chargers at residential localities across India, which the company claims to be the first-ever initiative by an OEM in India. MG’s new SMART chargers will be Type 2 chargers that will be supporting most of the leading current and future EVs.

Moreover, these chargers will be sim-enabled and they will be supported through a sharable Charger Management System. According to MG, the connected AC charging stations will cater to the residents and visitors of the societies for their EV charging needs, and they will operate 24*7. These types of initiatives will enable societies to become future-ready, go green, and encourage the transition to electric vehicles.

Speaking on the launch of MG Charge, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “MG is constantly working towards its mission of enhancing the EV ecosystem in India. With the launch of MG Charge, we will bring increased convenience and address the charging concern of the customers, encouraging more to adopt the EV lifestyle.”

He further added, “With this initiative, we will now have a 6-way charging solution for our customers and provide increased assurance and confidence.” MG will be collaborating with RWAs (Resident Welfare Associations) and provide end-to-end guidance, coordination, and support for the installation process, saving costs for the selected residential societies. Along with its partners and RWAs, MG aims to bolster the community charger infrastructure in the future.